Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,151 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE DCP opened at $31.38 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

