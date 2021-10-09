Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 265 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $135.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

