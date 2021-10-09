Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.