VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VSMV opened at $38.78 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

