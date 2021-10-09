VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.214 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $14.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of SHLD stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.66.

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

