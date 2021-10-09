VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.214 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $14.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.66.
Shares of SHLD stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.66.
About VictoryShares Protect America ETF
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.