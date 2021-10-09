VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

