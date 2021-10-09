VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

VSDA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.