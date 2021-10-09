VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CIZ opened at $33.37 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

