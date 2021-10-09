Viberate Tops One Day Volume of $2.02 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

