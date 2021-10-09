VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $77.58 million and $22,873.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,688,245 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

