VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after buying an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

