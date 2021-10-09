Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.16

Veolia Environnement S.A. (EPA:VIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.16 ($30.78) and traded as high as €27.03 ($31.80). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €26.57 ($31.26), with a volume of 2,116,098 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.07 and its 200 day moving average is €26.19.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (EPA:VIE)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

