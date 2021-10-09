Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $286.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.50. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

