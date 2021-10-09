Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VXRT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

