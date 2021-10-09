Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 31,367.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,023 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

