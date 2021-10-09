Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

