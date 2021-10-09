Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,249 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.49.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
