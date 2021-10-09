Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,249 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,831,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.