Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,473,823 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.70% of Xilinx worth $3,829,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

