Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.03% of TransDigm Group worth $3,562,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

NYSE TDG opened at $644.06 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

