Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 799,369 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,993,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

