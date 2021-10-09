Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.64% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $3,156,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $242.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

