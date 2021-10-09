Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.47 Billion Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,558,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $3,473,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $206.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

