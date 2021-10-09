Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.24 Billion Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $3,241,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 904.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.