Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 231,139 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $3,705,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

