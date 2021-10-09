Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,866,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $212,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.