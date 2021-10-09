Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

