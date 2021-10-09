V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to a positive rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

