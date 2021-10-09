USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $32.95 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.25 or 0.06551074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00102921 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,948,798,788 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

