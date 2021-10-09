Universal Display’s (OLED) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $285.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.22.

OLED opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

