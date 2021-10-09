Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

OLED stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.01. 237,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

