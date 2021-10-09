Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

