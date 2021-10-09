Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFAB stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

