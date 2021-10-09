Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.68.

Shares of UNP opened at $216.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

