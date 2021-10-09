Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.44 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Under Armour by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

