Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Under Armour worth $31,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.