Umbrella Network Hits Market Capitalization of $36.75 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00080784 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

