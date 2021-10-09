UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $115.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMBF stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

