Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,742. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.