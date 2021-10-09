UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

