UBS Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €150.88 ($177.50).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €131.89.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.