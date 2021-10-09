Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,835. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

