Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,835. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

