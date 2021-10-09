Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 6,960 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $98.55 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

