TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get TuSimple alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TuSimple (TSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.