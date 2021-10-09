Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced a — dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE TKC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $50,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.