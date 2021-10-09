Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.79 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $881.96 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

TRUP stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

