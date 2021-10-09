Trupanion, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trupanion in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

