Truist Securities Raises SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $40.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

