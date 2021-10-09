Truist Securities Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of CVX opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Chevron by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

