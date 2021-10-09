Truist Securities Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $250.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.65.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

